Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,903.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,641.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,372.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,919.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

