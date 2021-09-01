Auxano Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 45,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

