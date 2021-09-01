Auxano Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,123,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,613,822. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $227.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

