Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,272. Avanti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

