Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 14,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,956. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

