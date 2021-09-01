Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $599.78. The stock had a trading volume of 703,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $616.63 and a 200-day moving average of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

