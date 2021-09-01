Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 95 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

