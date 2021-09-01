Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.58. 27,335,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

