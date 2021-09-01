Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $53,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.27. 1,954,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

