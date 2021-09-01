Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.31. 1,082,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,641.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,372.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.