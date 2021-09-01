Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 898,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

