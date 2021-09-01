Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

