Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 298,995 shares.The stock last traded at $20.27 and had previously closed at $19.68.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,314,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

