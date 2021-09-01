B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$9.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders have sold 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

