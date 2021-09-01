Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

