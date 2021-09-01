Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares $1.32 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

