Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares $1.32 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.