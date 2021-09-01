Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
