Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBAR opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

