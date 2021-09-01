Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

