Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

