Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,910.10. 3,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,745.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,537.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

