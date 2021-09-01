Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.