Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $288.66 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

