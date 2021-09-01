Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 39,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,535. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

