Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 185,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,751,735 shares.The stock last traded at $76.51 and had previously closed at $73.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 90,079.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

