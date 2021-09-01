Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Harold Morton Wolkin Purchases 30,000 Shares

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Harold Morton Wolkin bought 30,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,249.95.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

