Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 17,524 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

