Bbva USA Buys Shares of 21,545 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. 9,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

