Bbva USA Invests $3.86 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,889. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

