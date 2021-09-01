Bbva USA Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.35. 123,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

