Bbva USA Takes $3.49 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

