Bbva USA Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 228,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,267. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

