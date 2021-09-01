BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.85. 557,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.83. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

