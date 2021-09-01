Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,521 ($46.00) on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,325.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,395.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

