Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,521 ($46.00) on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,325.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,395.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.