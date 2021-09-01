Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
In related news, insider Jacqueline Hey 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.80 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of A$50,027.13 ($35,733.67).
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.