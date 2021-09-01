Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Hey 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.80 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of A$50,027.13 ($35,733.67).

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

