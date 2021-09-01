Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €317.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €276.42 ($325.20).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.