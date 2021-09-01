Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.66

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €50.66 ($59.60) and traded as high as €50.70 ($59.65). Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €48.75 ($57.35), with a volume of 10,055 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €52.51 and its 200 day moving average is €50.64. The company has a market cap of $489.41 million and a P/E ratio of -265.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

