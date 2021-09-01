Bezant Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00829135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

