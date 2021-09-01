BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 135,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.