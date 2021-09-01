BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,789.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,931 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 56,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,783. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

