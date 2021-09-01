BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.15 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,832. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

