BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $4.32 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,347. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

