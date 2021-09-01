BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Generac stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $437.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $458.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

