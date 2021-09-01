BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 35,613 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. 11,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,725. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

