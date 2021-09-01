BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,371 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Shares of DECK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.17. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,841. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

