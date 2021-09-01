BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,133 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $5,789,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.6% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. 2,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.