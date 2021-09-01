Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35. Approximately 2,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

