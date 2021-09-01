Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE BIG opened at $48.66 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

