Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

