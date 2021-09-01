Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $812.34

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $812.34 and last traded at $811.73, with a volume of 2095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $792.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

