BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
